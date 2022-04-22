The bombing of a mosque and religious school in northern Afghanistan has killed at least 33 people, a Taliban official has said.

Official spokesman for Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, tweeted news of the devastating bombing in the town of Imam Saheb, in northern Kunduz province.

The bombing killed two students at the religious school and wounded another 43 people.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate - IS-K - claimed they were responsible for series of bombings that happened a day earlier on Thursday.

The worst of which was an attack on a Shiite mosque in northern Mazar-e-Sharif that killed at least 10 Shiite Muslim worshippers and wounded many more.

Pakistan has issued a warning of IS threats in its eastern Punjab province.

A Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of an explosion in front of a school, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Credit: AP

In a statement on Friday, the IS-K said the explosive devise that devastated Mazar-e-Sharif’s Sai Doken mosque on Thursday was hidden in a bag left inside among scores of worshippers. As they knelt in prayer, it exploded.

“When the mosque was filled with prayers, the explosives were detonated remotely,” the IS statement said, claiming that 100 people were injured.

The Taliban say they have arrested a former IS-K leader in northern Balkh province, of which Mazar-e-Sharif is the capital.

The IS-K had been relatively inactive in Afghanistan since last November, but in recent weeks have stepped up its attacks in Afghanistan and Pakistan - aimed at Shiite Muslim communities.

Earlier this month two bombs exploded in Kabul’s Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, killing at least seven students and wounding several others.

The IS-K established its headquarters in eastern Afghanistan in 2014 and have been blamed for some of the worst attacks in Afghanistan, including a vicious assault on a maternity hospital and at a school that killed more than 80 girls in 2021, months before the Taliban took power.

The IS-K also took responsibility for a brutal bombing outside the Kabul International Airport in August 2021 that killed more than 160 Afghans who had been pushing to enter the airport to flee the country, and 13 US military personnel who were killed as they oversaw America’s final withdrawal and the end of its 20-year war in Afghanistan.

In Pakistan’s central Punjab city of Faisalabad, the local police on Thursday issued a threat warning, saying “it has been learned that IS-K has planned to carry out terrorist activities in Faisalabad,” advising people to “exercise extreme vigilance.” The police warning did not elaborate.

The safe havens of militant groups in Afghanistan has raised concerns for Pakistan which earlier this month carried out air strikes inside Pakistan, killing at least 20 children, according to the United Nations Education Fund (UNICEF).

Pakistan has not confirmed the strikes but has warned Afghanistan’s Taliban to stop its territory being used to attack across the border into Pakistan.

After more than four decades of war, that included two invasions - one by the former Soviet Union and one by the US-led coalition - Afghanistan is one of the heaviest mined countries in the world and is littered with unexploded ordnance.