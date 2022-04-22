The Taliban has banned video-sharing app TikTok and the online shooter game PUBG, after claiming they are "misleading the younger generation".

The group's spokesman Inamullah Samangani said on Twitter that the group would also aim to prevent TV channels from airing "immoral material and programmes".

The Taliban said it would take a more gentle approach when it seized power in Afghanistan last year, but it has become increasingly hardline, especially towards women and girls, with most secondary schools closed to female students.

The ban on the Chinese-owned social media app comes as part of a wider entertainment crackdown on music and movies.

PUBG, which stands for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, is an online multiplayer shooter game that is popular with the country's young people. It sees players fight in a last man standing death match.

The number of internet users in Afghanistan grew by 7% between 2021 and 2022, to around nine million of the country's 39 million population, according to datareportal.

Which other nations have banned TikTok?TikTok has been banned four times in neighbouring Pakistan, allegedly over obscene content.

The app remains banned in India, where it was blocked along with other Chinese-made apps in 2020.

The Taliban's announcement came on Thursday, the same day Afghanistan saw a series of bombings that targeted the country's minority Shiite Muslims. It is not clear when the new bans will come into place.

The Islamic State group has now claimed responsibility for the blasts, the deadliest of which occurred inside a Shiite mosque in northern Mazar-e-Sharif. Hospital officials said at least 12 people were killed and as many as 40 were hurt in that attack.

A suspected suicide bombing in Kabul on Tuesday killed at least seven students. Credit: Getty

On Tuesday, two bombs exploded in Kabul's Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, killing at least seven students and wounding several others.