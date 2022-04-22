How young people can protect their hearing and why it is important that they do

Hearing problems do not only affect older people; some 1.1 billion young people worldwide could be at risk of hearing loss as a result of unsafe listening practices.

Loud noise, whether it is a loud burst or years of prolonged exposure, can be very damaging to your hearing.

Among teenagers and young adults aged 12–35 years, nearly 40% are exposed to potentially damaging sound levels in nightclubs, gigs, and bars.

Nearly 50% face the risk of hearing loss due to listening at high volumes or for prolonged time periods on earphones.

But taking action before you develop issues may protect you from hearing loss later in life.

Use the 60/60 rule when listening to music on headphones. Credit: Pexels

What causes hearing problems?

Hearing loss is usually caused by ageing or exposure to loud noise. Any loud sounds - whether in a club or live music - can cause irreversible hearing damage. People who work with loud machinery, musicians and DJs are particularly at risk.

People working in the music industry are nearly twice as likely to develop tinnitus as those in quieter occupations, according to a study led by a team at the University of Manchester.

While you may get used to working with loud noises, or listening to your music at a dangerous level, the damage to your hearing is still being done and can cause problems in the future.

What is a safe volume?

Sounds are measured in decibels, and anything above 85 decibels is considered unsafe without the use of hearing protection.

Common sources of loud noise include lawnmowers (106 decibels), fireworks (150 decibels) and rock concerts (120 decibels). A crying baby is 109dB.

Tips on protecting your hearing

Turn your headphones down: Experts suggest using the 60/60 rule - you should never listen to your music above 60% volume and you should always have a rest after 60 minutes. You can set the maximum volume level in the settings of your device that will warn you when it is too loud.

Have custom moulds made for your earphones: Having your in-ear headphones especially made for your ears allows you to reduce volume levels.

Some 1.1bn young people could be at risk of hearing loss as a result of unsafe listening practices. Credit: Pexels

Protect your ears in noisy environments: Wear ear defenders or ear muffs in situations where you'll be exposed to loud noise including gigs, nightclubs. If you work somewhere where you are exposed to loud noise, your employers must supply you with ear protection under health and safety legislation.

How loud is too loud? Whether you're watching TV or music, it should be loud enough that you do not need to strain to hear, but not so loud that when you leave the room, you can still hear it from another part of your home.

Get a hearing test: You get your eyes and teeth checked, and yet we rarely think to have our ears tested. If you are concerned about your hearing, see your GP. There are also hearing tests online which can give you an idea if you need to follow it up with a health professional.

Large pharmacies and opticians often hearing tests.