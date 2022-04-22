Police say at least three injured in Washington DC shooting

At least three people have been injured in a shooting on Friday in north-west Washington DC, police have said.

City officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an "active threat."

A large contingent of police officers are responding to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighbourhood of Washington.

The incident is just down the road from Howard University Law School.

Police have said the three shooting victims included two men and a young woman.

Officers are currently warning people who live in the nearby neighbourhoods of Cleveland Park and Van Ness to shelter inside.

The University of the District of Columbia, which is located nearby, went into lockdown, telling students and staff to shelter and stay in place.

In a tweet, the college said there was an “active shooting incident near student housing” and the suspect remained at large.

A large number of police officers and emergency crews have been sent to the scene.

The US Secret Service said its officers were aiding police in the search and at the scene.