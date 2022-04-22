Vladimir Putin is planning to take "full control" of southern Ukraine and the Donbas region, a top Russian general has revealed.

Rustam Minnekaev said the plan is to establish a land border with Crimea, a region previously controlled by Ukraine which Russia annexed in 2014, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

Russia's Central Military District says control of southern Ukraine will provide an opportunity for the Russian army to gain access to Transnistria, a breakaway state internationally recognised as part of Moldova.

Minnekaev claimed, according to Interfax, that the Russian-speaking population in Transnistria is being oppressed.

Russia abandoned its plans to take control of Kyiv and began a new offensive on the east and south of Ukraine earlier this week after facing a strong resistance around the capital.

Vladimir Putin appears to have abandoned his plan to capture Kyiv. Credit: AP

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, noting the "success of President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people in resisting Russian forces in Kyiv", said he planned to reopen the British embassy there.

But in less encouraging news, Mr Johnson admitted to reporters in India that the war in Ukraine could continue until the end of next year, according to his intelligence officials.

He said "the only option" Putin now has is "to continue to try to use his appalling grinding approach, led by artillery, trying to grind the Ukrainians down".

"And he's very close to securing a land bridge in Mariupol now. The situation is, I'm afraid, unpredictable at this stage. We just got to be realistic about that."

An image released by the UK's Ministry of Defence showed large swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine have already been taken over by Russia.

The map also showed how cities throughout Ukraine have been hit by Russian airstrikes.

It came as fresh satellite imagery appeared to show a mass grave close to the besieged city, which has come under constant bombardment in recent weeks.

The city's mayor Vadym Boychenko accused Russian troops of burying civilians to cover up "military crimes". The mass grave site was captured on the north-western edge of Manhush, about 12 miles west of Mariupol, and adjacent to an existing village cemetery, according to Maxar Technologies.

The graves are aligned in four sections of linear rows, measuring about 85 metres per section, and contain more than 200 new graves.

Mr Boychenko said “the bodies started disappearing from the streets of the city” and that the Russians were “hiding the trace of their crimes and using mass graves as one of the instruments for that.”

“They are taking the bodies of the dead residents of Mariupol in trucks and throw them into those trenches,” he said during an online briefing.