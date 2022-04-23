Russian airstrikes on Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol resume, official says

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Reporter Callum Watkinson has the latest developments in the war in Ukraine as Russian forces are said to be trying to storm a steel plant in the besieged city of Mariupol

Russian troops have resumed attacks on the Azovstal steel plant, where Ukraine's remaining soldiers are holding out in what is thought to be the last Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol, an official said.

Oleksiy Arestovich, an advisor to the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said on Saturday that Russian forces are carrying out air strikes on Azovstal and were trying to storm it.

Last week, the city's council said more than 1,000 civilians were sheltering under the plant.

“The enemy is trying to completely suppress resistance of the defenders of Mariupol in the area of Azovstal,” Mr Arestovich said.

Civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area in Mariupol. Credit: AP

Arestovych's claim has not been independently verified, but if confirmed, the attacks would seem to indicate another shift in Russian tactics, as Vladimir Putin called off the military assault on the steel works on Thursday.

His statement came two days after Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the whole of Mariupol, with the exception of Azovstal, had been “liberated” by the Russians. Putin ordered the Russian military to not to storm the plant and instead to block it off in an apparent attempt to stifle the remaining pocket of resistance there.

Despite increased military activity, the Ministry of Defence said in its latest intelligence assessment that Russian forces have made no major gains in the last 24 hours.

"Despite their stated conquest of Mariupol, heavy fighting continues to take place, frustrating Russian attempts to capture the city, thus further slowing their desired progress in the Donbas," the MoD tweeted on Saturday.

According to Ukrainian officials, some 1,000 civilians, including women and children, remain trapped at Azovstal together with the Ukrainian troops holed up there.

More than 100,000 people- down from a pre-war population of about 430,000- are believed trapped in Mariupol with little food, water or heat, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Officials have been warning for weeks that the humanitarian situation in the besieged city is worsening, with many residents try to survive without electricity.

With assaults continuing, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said "there is a possibility" a humanitarian corridor out of Mariupol could be opened up on Saturday, though assurances of safe passage have been broken before.

She said that “if all goes well” evacuation will begin at noon local time.