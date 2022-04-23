The Ukrainian president has warned that Moscow has ambitions to capture other countries, after a Russian general revealed that Vladimir Putin is planning to take "full control" of southern Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that the invasion of his country- which has forced over 5.1 million people to flee- may only just be the beginning phase of a further Russian expansion in Europe.

"All the nations that, like us, believe in the victory of life over death must fight with us. They must help us, because we are the first in line. And who will come next?" Mr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Friday night.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine was assumed to be just the beginning; further, they want to grab other countries," he added.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv on Friday. Credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

The Ukrainian president spoke after Rustam Minnekaev, the acting commander of the central military district, was quoted as saying full control over southern Ukraine would give it access to Transnistria, a pro-Russian breakaway state internationally recognised as part of Moldova.

Minnekaev said the plan is also to establish a land border with Crimea, a region previously controlled by Ukraine which Russia annexed in 2014, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

The general's comments sparked diplomatic concern around the world, with Moldova's foreign ministry saying it had summoned Moscow's ambassador on Friday to express "deep concern" about what was said.

Meanwhile, the US State Department spokesperson said Washington firmly supported the sovereignty of Moldova, which applied to join the European Union only last month.

Despite strong military rhetoric from Moscow, the latest intelligence update from the Ministry of Defence says Russian forces have made no major gains in the last day due to effective Ukrainian counter-attacks.

It says Russia's air and naval forces "have not established control in either domain owing to the effectiveness of Ukraine's air and sea defence reducing their ability to make notable progress".

Russia reported on Friday that one serviceman was killed and 27 others were left missing after the fire on board the warship Moskva, which sank a week ago following what the Ukrainians boasted was a missile attack.

The Russian military previously reported everyone aboard had been rescued.

After what was considered by many to be an unsuccessful initial military campaign, Russian forces are now said to be manoeuvring for an anticipated battle for the Donbas region in Ukraine’s east.

In a sign of this strategic intent, Ukrainian officials reported that Moscow had shifted a dozen military units from the shattered southern port of Mariupol- which Russia has claimed near-total control over- to eastern Ukraine.

On Friday, satellite images emerged which showed a second possible mass grave site in a town near Mariupol, where Ukrainian defenders are holed up in a steel plant.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said "there is a possibility" a humanitarian corridor out of Mariupol could be opened up on Saturday, though assurances of safe passage have been broken before.

As diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the war continue, UN Secretary General António Guterres has announced he will visit the Russian and Ukrainian leaders separately next week to press for the fighting to stop.

