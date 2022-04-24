Emmanuel Macron beats Marine Le Pen to French presidency, projections suggest

Emmanuel Macron has beaten his far-right rival Marine Le Pen in the French presidential elections, according to projections.

The estimates show that Mr Macron, the centrist incumbent, secured around 57-58% of the vote.

Ifop, Elabe, OpinionWay and Ipsos pollsters projected a 57.6-58.2% victory for the French leader.

These models are usually accurate but the figures may be revised slightly as official results come in from around the country.

Marine Le Pen speaks after the early result projections of the French presidential election runoff were announced in Paris. Credit: AP

Ms Le Pen has conceded defeat in the presidential runoff, saying her performance in the election represents “a shining victory in itself.” “The ideas we represent are reaching summits,” she said.

If the projections are borne out by official results, Mr Macron would be the first French president in a generation to win a second term, since Jacques Chirac in 2002.

Many polls had suggested Mr Macron would narrowly beat Ms Le Pen, 53, whose support in France’s electorate has grown during this campaign to her highest level ever.

Mr Macron, now 44, trounced Ms Le Pen by a landslide to become France’s youngest president in 2017.

The win for the former banker who, unlike Ms Le Pen, is a fervent proponent of European collaboration, was seen as a victory against populist, nationalist politics.

But Mr Macron's presidency became troubled by fuel protests, the pandemic, anxieties around the rising cost of living and the war in Ukraine.

Emmanuel Macron and French first lady Brigitte Macron leave their house to head to the polling station in Le Touquet, northern France. Credit: AP

What was turnout like in the 2022 election?

Turnout at 5pm Paris time stood at 63%, the Interior Ministry said.

That was below the 65% at the same time in the last presidential runoff in 2017.

The perception of Mr Macron as the inevitable winner may have hampered turnout.

The elections coinciding with school holidays in parts of the country likely did not help abstention numbers.