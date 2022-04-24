'Poor Russian morale' helping Ukraine 'repel' assaults along the Donbas

"Poor Russian morale" is hindering the efforts of the invading forces in Ukraine, according to the British Ministry of Defence (MoD).

In an update Sunday morning, the MoD said morale, as well as "limited time to reconstitute, re-equip and reorganise forces" were both "likely hindering Russian combat effectiveness."

It added that Ukrainian forces had successfully repelled assaults along the line of contact in the Donbas this week - the new focus in the war.

It comes as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in Kyiv on Sunday.

The leader gave few details about the logistics of his upcoming encounter but said he expected results — "not just presents or some kind of cakes, we are expecting specific things and specific weapons."

It is the first high-level US trip to Kyiv since before the war began on February 24.

The White House has not confirmed any travel plans for the officials and the State Department and Pentagon declined comment.

Updates from key areas:

Mariupol - Russian forces have once again tried to storm a steel plant, Ukraine claims, that is the last defensive stronghold in the strategic port city of Mariupol.

Ukrainian officials have estimated that about 2,000 of their troops along with civilians are taking refuge in its tunnels.

A place of deep symbolic and strategic value to Moscow, a nearly two-month siege has reduced much of the city to a smoking ruin.

More than 100,000 people - down from a pre-war population of about 430,000 - are believed to remain in Mariupol with scant food, water or heat. Ukrainian authorities estimate that more than 20,000 civilians have been killed in the city.

Yet another attempt to evacuate women, children and older adults from Mariupol failed on Saturday.

Odesa - At least eight people were killed, including a three-month-old baby, after a Russian missile attack on Odesa, President Zelenskyy said on Saturday - 18 others were injured.

"The war started when this baby was one month old. Can you imagine what is happening?" President Zelenskyy said.

Kherson - The Ukrainian military said on Saturday it had destroyed a Russian command post in Kherson, a southern city that fell to Russian forces early in the war.

The command post was hit on Friday, killing two generals and critically wounding another, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency said.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire on a warehouse amid Russian bombardments in Kharkiv. Credit: AP

The Donbas - Russia said it took control of several villages in the eastern Donbas region and destroyed 11 Ukrainian military targets overnight, including three artillery warehouses. Russian attacks also struck populated areas.

Ukrainian officials have announced a nationwide curfew ahead of Easter Sunday, a sign of the war’s disruption and threat to the entire country.