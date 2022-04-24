A search and rescue operation is continuing in Japan after a tour boat went missing on Saturday.

The Japanese Coast Guard said rescue helicopters found nine of the 26 people on board - though their conditions are unknown. Local media reported they were found unconscious.

Meanwhile an investigation has been launched into the boat's operator over its safety standards and its decision to conduct the tour despite rough weather off the northern coast.

The ministry will also investigate if or how Saturday's accident was related to two previous accidents involving the same boat last year, Japan's transport minister said. The operator had been instructed to take steps to improve its safety following the incidents.

The coast guard confirmed that the same boat went aground in the area last June, though nobody was injured in that accident. In May, the boat collided with an object at sea, causing minor injuries to three passengers.

Firefighters transfer a rescued person from a helicopter in Shari, in the northern island of Hokkaido. Credit: Koki Sengoku/Kyodo News via AP

Rescuers intensified their search earlier Sunday and found four people near the tip of Shiretoko Peninsula and five more people in the same area a few hours later, but the coast guard said it could not confirm whether they were rescued alive. NHK public television said they were unconscious.

The coast guard said all nine people were found in the area near the tip of the peninsula north of where the boat sent a distress call on Saturday. The location is known as a difficult place to manoeuvre boats because of its rocky coastline.

Footage on NHK showed one of the rescued people arriving on a helicopter and being transferred to an ambulance on a stretcher, while rescuers held up blue plastic shields for privacy.

The boat carrying 24 passengers, including two children, and two crew members went missing after sending a distress call, saying it took on water and was beginning to sink.

The first report of Sunday's rescue came after nearly 19 hours of intense search involving six patrol boats, several aircraft and divers. The coast guard said the search continued through the night and has since expanded, with local fishing and tour boats joining the efforts, while the Self Defense Force dispatched a destroyer and three planes.

What happened to the Kazu 1 tour boat?

The 19-ton Kazu 1 made an emergency call early Saturday afternoon, saying the ship’s bow had flooded and that it was beginning to sink and tilt, while traveling off the western coast of Shiretoko Peninsula on the northern island of Hokkaido, the coast guard said.

The tour boat then lost contact. The coast guard said the operator told them that everyone on the boat was wearing a life vest.

Fishing boats leave a port to search for a missing tour boat in Shari. Credit: Kyodo News via AP

Average April sea temperatures in Shiretoko National Park are just above freezing.

An official for the vessel’s operator, Shiretoko Pleasure Cruise, said he could not comment because he had to respond to calls from worried families of the passengers.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but experts suspect there may be a safety negligence, and the boat ran aground and was damaged in rough seas in an area known for strong currents and a rocky coastline.