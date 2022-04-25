Downton Abbey stars take to red carpet for film premiere of 'A New Era'

Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Nina Nannar hears from Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern and Jim Carter before A New Era's premiere

Downton Abbey's stars have taken to the red carpet for the premiere of the period drama's second film, A New Era. Beforehand, some of its actors - Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern and Jim Carter - joked to ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar that they might like to be a Hollywood franchise, like Fast and Furious.

They also explained how nostalgia is the key to Downton's success.

