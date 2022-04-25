Pubs can stay open until 1am for one weekend to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Pubs, bars and clubs can stay open until 1am as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations over the June bank holiday weekend.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is set to make a special order to relax licensing hours to give venues in England and Wales the option of staying open to 1am, rather than 11pm, from Thursday, 2 June to Saturday, 4 June.

Supermarkets and off-licences, however, will not be able to sell alcohol for extended hours.

Ms Patel said the move will provide a “boost” to the hospitality industry after its struggles with Covid as well as a chance to “raise a glass” to the Queen in the 70th year of her reign.

“For seventy years Her Majesty The Queen has served the UK and the Commonwealth with the utmost dignity, steadfastness and resolve,“ she said.

“The Platinum Jubilee is a truly historic national occasion, which will see families, friends and communities across the country come together to celebrate this unprecedented landmark in a remarkable reign.

“Over the extended Bank Holiday weekend, we will be able to raise a glass to toast Her Majesty’s incredible service to our country, while also providing a boost to the hospitality industry after a challenging couple of years.”

What you need to know - Listen to the podcast