Top US envoys declared Russia is failing in its war aims while "Ukraine is succeeding" on the first high level US trip to Kyiv during which Washington promised Ukraine hundreds of millions of dollars in new aid.

In a meeting with Ukraine president Volodomyr Zelenskyy, US secretary of state Antony Blinken and US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition for Ukraine’s war effort, along with more than $300 million in foreign military financing.

Speaking at the Poland-Ukraine border about his meeting in Kyiv with Mr Zelenskyy and foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, Mr Blinken said: "With the success that Ukraine has had, it’s also true that Russia continues to try to brutalise parts of the country. And the death and destruction that we continue to see is horrific.

Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, Ukraine. Credit: AP

"But Ukrainians are standing up. They’re standing strong. And they’re doing that with the support that we have coordinated from literally around the world. The strategy that we’ve put in place, massive support for Ukraine, massive pressure against Russia, solidarity with more than 30 countries engaged in these efforts, is having real results.

"And we’re seeing that when it comes to Russia’s war aims, Russia is failing, Ukraine is succeeding."

Mr Blinken's comments are seemingly reinforced by intelligence from the Ministry of Defence, which said on Monday that Moscow has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough in its offensive in the eastern part of the country.

Civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area in Mariupol. Credit: AP

"Since failing to capture Kyiv, the Russians have aimed to gain full control over Donbas, the eastern industrial heartland, where Moscow-backed separatists controlled some territory before the war," the ministry said.

With Moscow’s forces seeking to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops in the battered port of Mariupol, they cannot be added to the offensive elsewhere in Donbas. Ukrainian troops holed up in the Azovstal steel factory “means many Russian units remain fixed in the city and cannot be redeployed”.The ministry added that, so far, Russia has only made “minor advances in some areas since shifting its focus to fully occupying the Donbas.” “Without sufficient logistical and combat support enablers in place, Russia has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough,” the ministry said. Mr Zelenskyy’s meeting with US officials is his first face-to-face talks with a top American official since a February 19 meeting, where he met in Munich with vice president Kamala Harris.

It took place as Ukrainians and Russians observed Orthodox Easter. Speaking from Kyiv’s ancient St Sophia Cathedral, Mr Zelenskyy highlighted its significance to a nation wracked by nearly two months of war. “The great holiday today gives us great hope and unwavering faith that light will overcome darkness, good will overcome evil, life will overcome death, and therefore Ukraine will surely win!” he said.

Mariupol has endured fierce fighting since the start of the war because of its location on the Sea of Azov. Its capture would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, free up Russian troops to fight elsewhere, and allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014. Over the weekend, Russian forces launched fresh airstrikes on the steel plant in an attempt to dislodge the estimated 2,000 fighters inside. An estimated 1,000 civilians are also sheltering in the building.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire on a warehouse amid Russian bombardments in Kharkiv. Credit: AP

New satellite images by Planet Labs PBC, taken on Sunday, show destroyed buildings across the steelworks and smoke rising from one part of the facility. Roofs have gaping holes; a soccer field is cratered from incoming fire. More than 100,000 people — down from a pre-war population of about 430,000 — are believed to remain in Mariupol with scant food, water or heat. Ukrainian authorities estimate more than 20,000 civilians have been killed. Recent satellite images showed what appeared to be mass graves to the west and east of Mariupol.