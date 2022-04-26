Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not rule out a prisoner swap to free a Briton who has been captured by Russian forces, but said his government could not “pre-empt” what decisions may be made by Ukraine’s leaders. Aiden Aslin, who is originally from Nottinghamshire, was fighting in the war-torn city of Mariupol when he was captured earlier this month. Fellow Briton Shaun Pinner was also captured during the siege.

Mr Aslin's family want Russia to free him after he appeared in a video asking to be part of a prisoner swap in exchange for pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who is being held by Ukraine.

The Kremlin is reported to have suggested the exchange more than a week ago.

28-year-old Aiden Aslin

On the chances of a prisoner swap, Mr Johnson told The News Desk on TalkTV: “We will do what we can. Clearly it is for the Ukrainians. They have the other individual who is part of the equation. We can’t really pre-empt what they may decide.” He added: “It is very important to understand that Aiden and other UK nationals who have been fighting for the Ukraine armed forces who get captured are not hostages and they are not to be swapped as though they are terrorists – they are prisoners of war."

The PM explained that prisoners of war are entitled to rights under the Geneva Convention which states that prisoners of war must be treated humanely and protected from humiliating or degrading treatment. “They should not be paraded in front of the cameras. They should not be made to give hostage videos – that is a breach of their rights as prisoners of war,” Mr Johnson said.

Mr Aslin’s mother, Angela, and his brother, Nathan, had previously said they had appealed to the prime minister for his freedom during a phone call. Russian Federation ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson Maria Zakharova recently said British captives, including Mr Aslin and Mr Pinner, were being given “food and drink, as well as any other assistance they may need” during their detention.