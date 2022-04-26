Russia’s top diplomat warned Ukraine against provoking World War Three and said the threat of a nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated”, as Moscow continues to bombard Ukraine.

In an in-depth Russian TV interview, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov blamed Ukraine for stalled talks between the two countries, and accused the United States and the UK of pressuring Kyiv not to reach agreement.

“Everyone is reciting incantations that in no case can we allow World War III,” Mr Lavrov said, and accused Ukrainian leaders of provoking Russia by asking NATO to become involved in the conflict.

By providing weapons, NATO forces are “pouring oil on the fire,” he said, according to a Russian transcript on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

Mr Lavrov apparently made the remarks after US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States wants “to see Russia weakened to the point where it can’t do things like invade Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday that Russian forces had taken the Ukrainian city of Kreminna in the Lukansk region after days of street-to-street fighting.

“The city of Kreminna has reportedly fallen and heavy fighting is reported south of Izium as Russian forces attempt to advance towards the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk from the north and east,” the MoD said in a tweet.

It did not say how it knew the city, 355 miles south-east of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, had fallen. The Ukrainian government did not immediately comment.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday that only discussions between Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin would bring resolution.

Mr Kuleba urged the UN chief to press Russia for an evacuation of the besieged port of Mariupol, calling it something the world body is capable of achieving.

He said he was concerned that by visiting Moscow on Tuesday before traveling to Kyiv, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres could be vulnerable to falling into a Kremlin “trap” in the war.

Mr Kuleba said Guterres “should focus primarily on one issue: evacuation of Mariupol.

An estimated 100,000 people are trapped in the seaside city while a contingent of Ukrainian fighters hold out against Russian forces in a steel mill where hundreds of civilians also are taking shelter.