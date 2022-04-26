Young people in the UK and Ireland offered £10 return flights to Australia

Young people in the UK and Ireland between the ages of 18-35 can now apply for £10 return flights to Australia, as part of a new workers campaign.

Hoping to plugs gaps in its job market and boost tourism, the South Australian Tourism Commission has commissioned the scheme.

Akin to the a mass migration scheme launched in 1945, known as 'ten pound poms', there will be just 200 of these cheap return flights available.

Starting next month, young brits will be able to purchase flights out of Heathrow, Manchester, Edinburgh or Dublin to Adelaide from Qatar Airways.

With jobs available in hospitality, outback stations and on farms, those who are interested must have a working holiday visa and be able to travel Down Under before September 30.

Credit: Flickr/llee_wu

South Australian Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison said: “South Australia is welcoming the return of working holiday makers – it’s a real win-win for young people eager to travel and work abroad, and for our local tourism industry.

“Our tourism operators have missed having international visitors on their tours and experiences and booking up accommodation, and they’ve also missed the backpacker workforce and the vibrancy they bring.

“These backpackers foster a love for our state and our country which often inspires them to return later in life.

“Whether it’s in our bars, restaurants, wineries and hotels, or on our outback stations and farms, there are so many ways that British and Irish citizens can work in Adelaide and in regional South Australia, helping to not only fill roles but provide an economic and cultural exchange benefit which advantages both sides of the globe.

“We look forward to welcoming back young people from the UK and Ireland, and encourage them to make the most of these £10 fares.”

How can you apply?

Those wanting to take part in the work scheme need to register with Trailfinders before the tickets release date and have a valid Australian Working Holiday Visa or have a visa application currently being processed.

Anyone successful in securing a ticket will then have to purchase an Adelaide Arrival Pack with the flight.

Starting at £171, the arrival pack includes either a three or six night hostel stay, a work and travel information pack, a 12 month month membership to "The Backpacker List" to assist with job searches and a three-month access to an in country work and travel support line.

Alongside the arrival packages, there are also a number of holiday packages available that include a visit to Kangaroo Island or trekking through the south Australian outback from £1,099.