The High Court has ruled government policies on discharging patients from hospital into care homes at the onset of the Covid pandemic were "unlawful".

The government failed to take into account the risk to elderly and vulnerable residents from non-symptomatic transmission of coronavirus, High Court judges have ruled. Cathy Gardner, whose father Michael Gibson died from Covid, and Fay Harris, whose father Donald died from the virus, took High Court action against Health Secretary Sajid Javid, NHS England and Public Health England. They asked two judges to make declarations that unlawful decisions were made. More to follow...