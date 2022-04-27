Jessica Watkins becomes first Black woman to work on International Space Station

Play Brightcove video

The mission that launched on Wednesday is being seen as a giant leap forward for diversity in space, reports Ben Chapman

Jessica Watkins has become the first Black woman on a long duration space mission, and the first to work on the International Space Station when she gets there.

The 33-year-old is one of four astronauts who blasted off on The Falcon rocket before dawn on Wednesday from Florida's Kennedy Space Centre, set to spend six months in outer space for NASA.

And her first spaceflight is also the first NASA flight comprised equally of men and women.

Ms Watkins said: "For me growing up and throughout my career, it's been really important for me to see people who look like me or have my background or similar experiences."

She added: "We have reached this milestone because of those who've come before."

The astronaut said she was inspired by the four Black women who have travelled to space before her and said she is happy to carry the baton forward.

"To the extent that I'm able to do that for other young girls, or young people of colour, I'm grateful for the opportunity to return the favour."

The 16-hour journey is set to be the fastest launch to the space station NASA has ever done.

"It's about the same time it takes to go from New York to Singapore", said Steve Stich, Manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

Ms Watkins will also form part of a crew returning humans to the moon in 2024, with both missions being seen as a giant leap for diversity in space.

