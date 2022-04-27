Poland and Bulgaria say Kremlin cutting off natural gas supplies

Poland and Bulgaria said the Kremlin is cutting off natural gas supplies starting on Wednesday - the first such actions of the war.

The Polish climate minister gave assurances that the country has plenty of natural gas on reserve.

Anna Moskwa, minister for climate and environment, tweeted: “Poland has the necessary gas reserves and sources of supply that protect our security — we have been effectively independent from Russia for years.

"Our warehouses are 76% full. There will be no shortage of gas in Polish homes.”

Her tweet followed reports by the Onet news portal that Russia has suspended gas supplies to Poland under the Yamal contract.

Onet reported that a crisis team had gathered at the Ministry of Climate to deal with the matter.

Onet said, citing unnamed sources, that Russia had insisted on a Friday deadline for payment in rubles and that Poland has said it would not pay in rubles.

Poland said it was well-prepared after working for years to reduce its reliance on Russian energy and was due to end its use of Russian gas this year.

Poland also has ample natural gas in storage, and it will soon benefit from two pipelines coming online, analyst Emily McClain of Rystad Energy said.

Bulgaria gets over 90% of its gas from Russia, and officials said they were working to find other sources, such as from Azerbaijan.

Both countries had refused Russia’s demands that they pay in rubles, as have almost all of Russia's gas customers in Europe.

For the second day, explosions rocked the separatist region of Trans-Dniester Tuesday in neighbouring Moldova, knocking out two powerful radio antennas and a Russian missile hit a strategic railroad bridge linking Ukraine’s Odesa port region to neighboring Romania, a NATO member, Ukrainian authorities said.

Just across the border in Russia, an ammunition depot in the Belgorod region was burning early on Wednesday after several explosions were heard, the governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on the messaging app Telegram. Earlier this month, Russia said two Ukrainian helicopter gunships hit an oil reservoir in the same region, causing a fire.

The US defence chief urged Ukraine's allies to “move at the speed of war” to get more and heavier weapons to Kyiv as Russian forces rained fire on eastern and southern Ukraine amid new fears the fighting could spill over the country’s borders.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin convened a meeting Tuesday of officials from about 40 countries at the U.S. air base at Ramstein, Germany, and said more help is on the way.

“We’ve got to move at the speed of war,” Austin said.

He said he wanted officials to leave the meeting “with a common and transparent understanding of Ukraine’s near-term security requirements because we’re going to keep moving heaven and earth so that we can meet them.”