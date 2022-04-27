Tim Westwood has stepped down from his weekly Capital Xtra show until further notice following a series of allegations of sexual misconduct, the radio station's parent company Global has announced.

The veteran hip hop DJ and radio presenter, 65, has been accused of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour by several women when they were in their late teens or 20s.

He has denied all claims and “strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing”.

Westwood hosts a regular show on Saturday nights on Capital Xtra, where he is referred to as “The Big Dawg”.

A statement from Global on Wednesday said: “Following the claims that have recently come to light, Tim Westwood has stepped down from his show until further notice.”

In allegations made to the BBC and the Guardian, the former BBC Radio 1 DJ is claimed to have misused his position in the music industry to take advantage of seven women.

Three women have accused the DJ of opportunistic and predatory sexual behaviour, while four others allege they were groped by him at events, according to the Guardian.

The allegations were detailed in a BBC Three documentary, Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power, which aired on Tuesday evening.

A statement from a representative said: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.

“Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”

More to follow...