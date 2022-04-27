The foreign secretary wants the West to take a "new approach" to Russia by sending Ukraine heavy weapons, tanks and planes in a bid to help it defeat its neighbour.

Liz Truss will say the "fate of Ukraine remains in the balance", in a major speech later today, telling Britain's allies they "must be prepared for the long haul and double down on our support" for the besieged nation.

“Heavy weapons, tanks, aeroplanes – digging deep into our inventories, ramping up production. We need to do all of this," she will say at Mansion House in the City of London on Wednesday night.

"If Putin succeeds there will be untold further misery across Europe and terrible consequences across the globe," she will argue, and "we would never feel safe again".

Liz Truss wants to West to send Ukraine more weapons to help it defeat its invading neighbour. Credit: AP

The senior Tory will repeat calls for the West to cut off Russian oil and gas imports "once and for all", a demand which comes after state-controlled natural gas giant Gazprom cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria over their refusal to pay in rubles.

She'll say Western sanctions were already having a massive impact on the Russian economy, but "we need to go further. There must be nowhere for Putin to go to fund this appalling war".

“Our new approach will be based on three areas: military strength, economic security and deeper global alliances," she will add.

UK government sources have suggested the UK is keen to send parts for warplanes to assist Ukraine in the fight for its skies, rather than sending fighter jets - a move Nato has been resisting in a bid to avoid being viewed as participating in the war.

The source said the West should provide aviation parts, as the US did last week, but keep the option of sending whole warplanes on the table.

But Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has warned that weapons supplied by Western countries “will be a legitimate target” and Nato has effectively “entered into a war with Russia through proxies”.

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said Britain would provide the Ukrainians with longer-range Brimstone ground attack missiles “in the next few weeks”.

The UK was one of just eight Nato members to meet the alliance’s goal of spending at least 2% of gross domestic product – a measure of the size of the economy – on defence in 2021.

Ms Truss will argue that there has been a “generation of under-investment” in the West and the 2% target should be “a floor, not a ceiling”.

Ms Truss will say the Russian invasion shows “the architecture that was designed to guarantee peace and prosperity has failed Ukraine”.

Listen to analysis on the major news stories on our What You Need To Know Podcast

Russia’s position as a veto-wielding member of the UN Security Council has limited that body’s ability to censure the Putin regime.

Ms Truss will set out a new approach which recognises “we’re seeing the return of geopolitics”.

The UK and its allies must “reboot, recast and remodel our approach to deterring aggressors” and the war in Ukraine “has to be a catalyst for wider change”, she will say.

“This is the long-term prize: a new era of peace, security and prosperity," she will add.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said the speech "appears to be an admission of failure after more than a decade of decline”.

He said: “The Conservatives wrongly de-emphasised European security in the Integrated Review, made deep cuts to the British army over many years, gave up soft power through cutting development, and hurt alliances with Europe and the United States including by risking peace in Northern Ireland.”