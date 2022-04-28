This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

Albuquerque police have released video capturing the moment the car collided with the school bus

Dramatic footage released by US police shows the terrifying moment a group of students are flung across their school bus after being hit by a car believed to have been racing another vehicle at high speeds.

Two of the 23 pupils on the bus were seriously injured when the white Mustang - travelling between 65 and 80mph - crashed into the bus full of students from George Sanchez Middle School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, police say.

Investigators believe Mario Perez, the white Mustang driver, was travelling in excess of 110 miles per hour during one point of his street race with a blue Ford Mustang.

Two people were left injured after the high-speed collision. Credit: KOAT/Albuquerque PD

The speed limit for the area of the crash is reported to have been 40 miles per hour.

Following the collision, one student said: "I broke my leg. My femur is broken," adding: " It was these guys racing and they hit us".

The video, released by the Albuquerque police department, shows pupils talking to each other inside the bus before a car races towards the vehicle.

The bus is turned on its side with the force of the impact, and students can be seen being violently flung into the air, along with some of the school bus seats.

After the crash, which occurred in February, the bus driver is among those who was said to have tried to help fellow passengers, including one with a broken leg.

The incident happened at about 4pm as the middle-school children - aged around 11- 13 - travelled home, according to reports.

As students start climbing out of the bus, those nearby also rush to help, with one saying: "There should be a first aid kit somewhere. There's a girl that's bleeding out there."

"When the bus came this way I didn't see anything but a big like dusty explosion- it looked like to me," a witness said.

On Wednesday, police released the footage to try to help their investigation into exactly what happened.

