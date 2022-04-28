Government won't release prisoners held under law abolished 10 years ago

Play Brightcove video

The Justice Secretary's comments today have provided little comfort to those who are trying to get people out of being held in prison, as Sangita Lal explains.

An ITV News investigation has revealed that hundreds of people are being held in prison under a law that was abolished a decade ago called Indeterminate sentences for Public Protection (IPPs). Yet today, the government has said they are not willing to release the people concerned "with the stroke of a pen".

There are still more than 1,600 people who have never been released from prison with more than half of them originally sentenced to less than four years.

Despite this, the Justice Secretary, Dominic Raab, today said there will be no quick releases making campaigners feel uncertain for the future of their loved ones who are still behind bars no matter how long they have served.

Today, campaigners marched on Parliament to give a voice to those that have never been released.

Arron Graham was one of the first in the UK to get an IPP sentence. He was given just two years for GBH, but he is still in prison today 17 years on.

Another campaigner, Clara White, will be handing a letter to 10 Downing Street on Thursday with her nephew, Kayden, asking the Prime Minister to allow him to visit his father who has still not been released. However, children whose are parents are serving the IPP sentence are not allowed to visit them in prison meaning Kayden has not been able to visit his dad since he was a baby and he is now 12-years-old.

Families and campaigners say there's no support in trying to get Arron and others out and say there has been little hope for 10 years now.