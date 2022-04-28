The Tory MP accused of watching pornography in the House of Commons should have the party whip removed if the allegations are proven, a senior Cabinet minister has told ITV News.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said it's "unacceptable to watch porn in any workplace, let alone the House of Commons" and welcomed the investigation being carried out by chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris.

It comes after female Tories made allegations to the chief whip about the unnamed MP at a meeting on Tuesday, which came amid reports that 56 MPs, including three Cabinet ministers, are facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

It was claimed the MP was spotted viewing pornography on their mobile phone in the Commons chamber while colleagues were engaged in debate.

Mr Heaton-Harris called for the case to be referred to Parliament's Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) which investigates allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct.

The disciplinary process could lead to a recommendation that the MP is suspended or forced out of the Commons if a complaint is upheld.

Defence Secretary Wallace told ITV News MPs who break the rules should be "dealt with and disciplined" and "is this case if proved, they should lose the party whip".

Rachel Maclean, the Home Office minister responsible for safeguarding women, called for the MP to be expelled from the Conservative Party, saying the alleged behaviour was "shocking and unacceptable". A spokeswoman for Mr Heaton-Harris said: "Following allegations of inappropriate behaviour in the House of Commons the chief whip has asked that this matter be referred to the ICGS. "Upon the conclusion of any ICGS investigation the chief whip will take appropriate action."

Under the ICGS an investigator would examine the case and Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone would then make a decision.

In a serious case like this a sanction would normally be decided by the Independent Expert Panel (IEP), which would also hear any appeal.

Only witnesses to the pornography-viewing could make a complaint about the MP under the ICGS.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Commons "sexual harassment is intolerable" and "of course sexual harassment is grounds for dismissal" when asked about the allegations.

