Accused Russian soldier 'rapist' identified by ITV News team

The UK government is sending war crimes investigators to Ukraine following reports of sexual violence used by Russian troops.

The experts will assist the Ukrainian government in gathering evidence and prosecuting crimes.

And ITV News has heard claims of rape carried out by Russian forces in a village outside Kyiv.

We can now reveal the name of one of the accused soldiers.

And a warning that this special report from our Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo contains distressing descriptions of what happened.