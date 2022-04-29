Play Brightcove video

"These men didn't just take my dad - they took my grandfather, my grandmother and the chance for my son to meet his granddad" - Bethany Haines reads her victim impact statement revealing the terrible toll the murder of her dad, aid worker David Haines, has had on her and her family.

Londoner Alexanda Kotey is to be sentenced for his role in the terror cell's murder of four hostages. Kotey and three others - ringleader Mohammed Emwazi, known as Jihadi John, Aine Davis and El Shafee Elsheikh. They brutally claimed the lives of Western captives including Mr Haines and fellow Brit Alan Henning. They became known as 'The Beatles' due to their English accents.

Bethany Haines lives with constant guilt. It is a guilt her father, David, would, without question, tell her she has no need to feel. Her father’s voice, however, was silenced somewhere on a Syrian plain, his life at an end, his body lost to the land. Now his daughter lives with the torment of seeing and hearing the recording of her father’s killing and the sense of powerlessness that ferments.She believes his body was tossed aside like rubbish. Her quest to find where he was left consumes her thoughts and her time.A night's sleep is a distant memory, so too any sense of peace. Her arms bear the scars of self-harm; her mind bears the scars inflicted by others.She has travelled from Scotland to Syria in the quest to understand, and she wants to return to Syria once the legal process is over.She doesn’t know exactly where her father’s body is, but she will do all she can to find it and hopefully find some peace.

