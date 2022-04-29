Play Brightcove video

'We have no doubt that the ultimate price for defending freedom in Ukraine is paying the price with our life'

A British man in Ukraine has paid tribute to Scott Sibley, the first British national known to have been killed fighting invading Russian forces and said his death had made foreign fighters "more determined".Matthew Robinson, head of foreign nationals in the Georgian Legion, flew out to join the fight against Putin's forces in Ukraine on March 9.

The 39-year-old had previously fought in the British Army, and told ITV News he had consulted the Americans in the Middle East until 2011.

He said Mr Sibley died "with honour and dignity" and deserved to be "applauded at the highest level".

"Make no doubt that every foreign fighter here understands the risk they're taking - and that means paying the ultimate price wit their life," he said.

"It's the same with myself. We have no doubt that the ultimate price for defending freedom in Ukraine is paying the price with our life."

He said Mr Sibley's death had not deterred him and other foreign fighters.

"If anything it makes us more determined to ensure success of our mission here. There is no man or woman who will doubt their combat effectiveness through a loss of life. It will unite us in blood to ensure the destruction of our enemy."

On Friday, it was announced two British aid workers has been reportedly captured by Russian forces in Ukraine as they drove to help a woman and her children evacuate.

UK non-profit organisation Presidium Network said Paul Urey and Dylan Healy were captured on Monday at a checkpoint south of the city of Zaporizhzhia in south-eastern Ukraine.