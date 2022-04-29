British national and Islamic State 'Beatle' Alexanda Kotey has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the brutal killings of a number of Western and Japanese captives in Syria.

Kotey, 37 was one of a gang of four IS militants nicknamed the 'Beatles' by their captives, due to their British accents.

The cell was said to be made up of ringleader Mohammed Emwazi (known as Jihadi John), Aine Davis, El Shafee Elsheikh and Kotey.

Kotey was sentenced to life imprisonment for all eight counts running concurrently on Friday.

