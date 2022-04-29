James Corden to quit as host of late-night US talk show

British comedian and writer James Corden is leaving his late-night US talk show after seven and a half years in the hosting seat.

Announcing his decision during a recording of Thursday's The Late Late Show, which he began hosting in 2015, London-born Corden said he had signed for one more season, but would be bowing out in spring 2023 as it was a “good time to move on and see what else might be out there”.

He promised the show, which he said had "changed his life", will “go out with a bang” and, he predicted, with “so many tears.”

Fighting back tears, Mr Corden did not say give any details on what he might do next, although he has previously said the decision to leave the show would be guided by his family.

"And there is no other way to put it, it has changed my life. I love it. I love all the people that work here. I am so proud of what we've achieved. It's been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams" - James Corden announces the next season of The Late Late Show will be his last

"It will be about people who we miss very very much who we are homesick for," he said during a December 2020 podcast episode of Smartless. Making the announcement, Mr Corden said: “When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know?”

“And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it.”

In a statement, CBS President and CEO George Cheeks lauded Mr Corden for taking "huge creative and comedic swings," including the “Carpool Karaoke” videos in which the comedian and pop stars - including Adele and Paul McCartney - performed sing-alongs on the road.

"We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on ‘The Late Late Show,’” Mr Cheeks said.

The Gavin & Stacey star was considered an unlikely pick when he was named host of The Late Late Show.

While he had made a name of himself in the UK on stage and screen, Mr Corden wasn't widely known by US viewers.

But Mr Corden's Carpool Karaoke and other comedy segments including Crosswalk the Musical, have been big online hits, building his and the show's reach beyond its broadcast home.