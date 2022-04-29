Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast.This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.In this episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss York’s decision to dump Prince Andrew as an Honorary Freeman.We hear from people in the city about why they wanted his title removed and look at what’s next for Prince Andrew.Plus we run through the latest Platinum Jubilee plans, Prince Louis’ birthday photos and Charles and Camilla’s upcoming tour of Canada.

New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every week - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also watch The Royal Rota on our YouTube channel - subscribe to ITV News' YouTube channel to be notified about new episodes.

For more royal news, like the ITV News Royals Facebook page.

Our royal team are on Instagram, too.