Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv during UN Secretary General visit

Russia sent missiles across Ukraine on Thursday including bombarding the city Kyiv while the head of the United Nations was visiting in the boldest attack on the capital since Moscow’s forces retreated weeks ago. The bombardment came barely an hour after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a news conference with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, who said Ukraine has become “an epicenter of unbearable heartache and pain.”

The Secretary-General's spokesperson told CBS News that one of the Russian missiles that hit Kyiv struck near the hotel where the U.N. chief is staying. But luckily, at the time, the U.N. delegation was meeting with the prime minister in his office and were not in the hotel at the time.

A spokesperson said Guterres and his team were safe. However, at least one person was killed and several were injured, including some who were trapped beneath the rubble, according to rescue officials.

The fresh attacks came as Guterres surveyed the destruction in small towns outside the capital that saw some of the worst horrors of the first onslaught of the war. He condemned the atrocities committed in towns like Bucha, where evidence of mass killings of civilians was found after Russia withdrew in early April in the face of unexpectedly stiff resistance.

“Wherever there is a war, the highest price is paid by civilians,” the U.N. chief lamented.

During his nightly video address, Zelenskyy renewed his pledge to hold Russian soldiers accountable for crimes they commit and said about the 10 identified earlier on Thursday: “Some of them may not, after all, live until a trial and fair punishment. But only for one reason: This Russian brigade has been transferred to the Kharkiv region. There they’ll receive retribution from our military.”

The explosions in northwestern Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky district came as residents have been increasingly returning to the city. Cafes and other businesses have reopened, and a growing numbers of people have been out and about, enjoying the spring weather.