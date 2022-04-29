By ITV News Multimedia Producer Elisa Menendez

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will make history on Saturday when they go head-to-head in the biggest women's boxing fight of all time.

Undisputed lightweight champion Taylor, from Ireland, and Puerto Rico’s seven-weight champion, Serrano, will become the first female boxers to headline at New York’s Madison Square Garden when they fight for the World Lightweight title.

But it's not just being billed as the biggest fight in women's boxing - it's one of the greatest ever in the sport.

Olympic medallist Taylor, 35, will put all four belts on the line – WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF – against Serrano.

33-year-old Serrano is unified featherweight champion and has held nine world titles across seven different weight divisions.

Here's everything you need to know.

The fight is tipped to be one of the biggest of all time Credit: AP

Why is Saturday's match so important?

Saturday’s match-up, which has been described as “a historic game-changer”, has been years in the making - ever since London 2012 gold medal winner Taylor turned professional in 2016.

The fight was initially scheduled for May 2020 in Manchester, but plans were scuppered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Taylor and Serrano will follow in the footsteps of some of the greats such as Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier at the iconic New York venue - and a lot is at stake for both fighters.

Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier at Madison Square Garden, March 1971 Credit: AP

Taylor’s critics claim her "legacy" fight has come too late in her career.

They argue she was far from her best in her previous two bouts, against Firuza Sharipova in December and Jennifer Han last September. But Taylor revealed last month she'd been hindered by a calf injury in both fights.

The winner of the showdown will be universally accepted as the best pound-for-pound female boxer on the planet.

Both boxers are set for a reported six-figure payday, while an 18,000 sell-out crowd is expected.

The boxers will go head-to-head on Saturday, April 30 Credit: Matchroom Boxing/AP

The boxers' promoters, Eddie Hearn for Taylor, and Jake Paul - the YouTuber turned boxer - for Serrano, upped the ante at a press conference ahead of the showdown by shaking on a $1 million (£800,000) bet.

Matchroom promoter Hearn said: “This has been billed as the biggest female fight of all time, but actually it’s one of the biggest fights of all time.

“I’m so confident in the fight itself that - if it’s the fight I’m absolutely convinced it will be - it will blow the doors off women’s boxing and boxing in general.

“It will just be the start of so many big, major fights for females.”

When is the fight?

Taylor v Serrano will take place at Madison Square Garden, New York City, on Saturday, April 30.

The main undercard is due to start at 7.30pm local time (12.30am Sunday, May 1 in the UK), while the ring walks are expected to take place at about 10pm local time (3am BST).

Where can I watch it in the UK?

The fight will air live and exclusively on sports streaming platform DAZN.

An account and subscription are needed, which costs £7.99 per month. You will then need to download the app onto your devices, such as a Smart TV, to start watching.

What are the betting odds:

According to Betfair, the odds are currently:

Taylor to win: Evens

Serrano to win: 4/5

Draw: 14/1