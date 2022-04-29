Tory MP Neil Parish has been revealed as the Member of Parliament allegedly spotted watching pornography in the House of Commons chamber.

The MP for Tiverton and Honiton has had the whip suspended while he is being investigated for allegedly watching pornography in the Commons chamber, a spokeswoman for the Tory Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris has said.

The spokeswoman said: "Having spoken to the Chief Whip this afternoon, Neil Parish MP is reporting himself to the Standards Committee of the House of Commons.

"Mr Parish has been suspended from the Conservative Whip pending the outcome of that investigation."

