Two British aid workers reportedly captured by Russian forces in Ukraine

Two British aid workers have reportedly been captured by Russian forces in Ukraine.

UK non-profit organisation Presidium Network said that two civilians working as humanitarian aid volunteers were captured on Monday at a checkpoint south of the city of Zaporizhzhia in south-eastern Ukraine.

They were not working for the Presidium Network, which helps to get aid into Kyiv.

The Foreign Office said it is urgently seeking more information.

Dominik Byrne, co-founder of Presidium Network, who work on the ground in Ukraine, told BBC that the two people were trying to evacuate "a lady and two children".

He said their contacts have not heard from them since Monday morning and the woman who they had been trying to get evacuate received "strange text messages. Her house was later stormed by Russian forces who wanted to know how they knew the British volunteers, Mr Byrne said.

The charity has been trying to contact the families of the two aid workers.

It comes after a British military veteran was killed in Ukraine and another is missing while fighting Russian president Vladimir Putin’s forces. Tributes were paid to Scott Sibley the first British national known to have been killed in Ukraine.