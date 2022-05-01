The evacuation of a group of civilians from a steel plant that is the last defensive stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol is underway.

The United Nations has confirmed that an operation to evacuate people from the sprawling Azovstal steel plant, where up to 1,000 civilians and 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers are hunkered down, is underway.

The Soviet-era steel plant is the only part of the southern port city not occupied by the Russians.

U.N. humanitarian spokesman Saviano Abreu called the situation "very complex" and said it was being done in collaboration with the International Committee for the Red Cross with Ukrainian and Russian officials.

He would not give further details. Like other evacuations, success of the mission in Mariupol depended on Russia and its forces in a long series of checkpoints before reaching Ukrainian ones.

People who have fled Russian-occupied areas have at times described their vehicles being fired on. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused Russian forces of shelling evacuation routes on which the two sides had agreed.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier described Mariupol as a “Russian concentration camp among the ruins”, warning on Saturday night that Moscow was “gathering additional forces for new attacks against our military in the east of the country.”

"All the leaders of the free world know what Russia has done to Mariupol. And Russia will not go unpunished for this,” Mr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

Russian forces have embarked on a major military operation to seize significant parts of southern and eastern Ukraine following their failure to capture Kyiv.

Mariupol is a key target because of its strategic location near the Crimea Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.

The evacuations came as Nancy Pelosi visited President Zelenskyy in Kyiv - the most senior American lawmaker - to travel to Ukraine since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Ms Pelosi's visit on Saturday came just days after Russia launched rockets at the capital during a visit by UN Secretary-General António Guterres.