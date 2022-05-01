Police are searching for a "stocky" man who has reportedly been seen pushing people into an Edinburgh city canal.

The force is appealing for information about the man following a series of incidents in the area near the Meggetland Sports Complex, in the city's south west.

Officers patrolled the canal on Thursday April 28, and issued a description of the alleged canal pusher.Edinburgh Police South West Policing Team tweeted: "We're patrolling the canal this evening.

"We've had reports of a white man, 60ish, possibly tanned complexion, 5'7"-5'10", medium to stocky build with grey/balding hair pushing people into the water in the area of Meggetland."

The force urged anyone with information to call police on 101 or report via Crimestoppers.