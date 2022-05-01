Skip to content

Hunt for 'stocky' man after reports of people being pushed into Edinburgh city canal

Police patrolling the canal at Meggetland, Edinburgh, after runners and cyclists pushed in. Credit: Edinburgh South West Policing Team
Police patrolling the canal at Meggetland, Edinburgh, after people were said to have been pushed in. Credit: Edinburgh Police

Police are searching for a "stocky" man who has reportedly been seen pushing people into an Edinburgh city canal.

The force is appealing for information about the man following a series of incidents in the area near the Meggetland Sports Complex, in the city's south west.

Officers patrolled the canal on Thursday April 28, and issued a description of the alleged canal pusher.Edinburgh Police South West Policing Team tweeted: "We're patrolling the canal this evening.

"We've had reports of a white man, 60ish, possibly tanned complexion, 5'7"-5'10", medium to stocky build with grey/balding hair pushing people into the water in the area of Meggetland."

The force urged anyone with information to call police on 101 or report via Crimestoppers.