Footage from the tornado that swept through the state

A tornado that swept through south-central Kansas in the US over the weekend generated winds of up to 165mph as it carved a path of destruction nearly 13 miles long.

The storm damaged more than 1,000 buildings in the state.

The US National Weather Service said the tornado that caused extensive damage Friday had injured several people.

Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said that at least 300 to 400 buildings were destroyed by the storm as part of a total of 1,074 buildings that were damaged.

The Weather Service said the tornado was on the ground for 21 minutes Friday evening.