Picture released of Princess Charlotte to mark seventh birthday

Princess Charlotte has been photographed in a picture taken to mark her seventh birthday.

The young royal, surrounded by bluebells, was snapped by the Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk this weekend enjoying the outdoors.

Charlotte and pet dog Orla, the family cocker spaniel, appear in one of three pictures released ahead of the princess turning seven on Monday.

William and Kate’s middle child is wearing her long hair loose around her shoulders and sporting a fine cable knit blue jumper which matches the colour of the flowers around her.

A white collar with dark dots completes the knitwear look.

Credit: The Duchess of Cambridge

In the picture featuring Orla, the dog is looking to its right while Charlotte grins towards the camera, holding flowers in her left hand.

In one of the other pictures Charlotte is sitting cross-legged, while in the final picture she is sitting with her arms around her knees.

The Cambridge family spend much of their time away from London at their Norfolk home of Anmer Hall on the Queen’s Sandringham estate.

Kate is a keen amateur photographer, and in 2017 she accepted a lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society which recognised her “talent and enthusiasm”.

She regularly releases images of her children to mark important occasions like birthdays.