Evacuation of civilians trapped in besieged Mariupol begins

Civilians sheltering in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol began to be evacuated on Monday, after two months of near-constant Russian bombardment.

As many as 100,000 people may still be in Mariupol, including an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters beneath the Azovstal steel plant – the only part of the city not occupied by the Russians.

Video posted on Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small children climbing over debris out of the Soviet-era facility and eventually boarding a bus.

More than 100 civilians are expected to arrive in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday, while local officials said people sheltering elsewhere in the city are to be allowed out.

However, a Ukrainian military officer claimed late on Sunday that Russian forces have resumed shelling Azovstal.

Ukrainian National Guard brigade commander Denys Shlega said in a televised interview the shelling began as soon as rescue crews stopped evacuating civilians at the steel mill. The claim has not been independently verified.

He said at least one more round of evacuations is needed to clear civilians from the plant, adding that dozens of small children remain in bunkers below the industrial facilities.

The commander estimated several hundred civilians remain trapped at the site alongside nearly 500 wounded soldiers and numerous dead bodies.

Russian forces have been known to shell agreed-upon routes in Syria in recent years and have been accused of the same in Ukraine.

“Today, for the first time in all the days of the war, this vitally needed (humanitarian) corridor has started working,” Mr Zelenskyy said in a pre-recorded address.

Mariupol, a port city on the Sea of Azov, has seen some of the worst suffering.

A maternity hospital was hit in a Russian airstrike in the opening weeks of the war, and hundreds of people were reported killed in the bombing of a theatre.

The city is a key target because of its strategic location near the Crimea Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.

UN humanitarian spokesman Saviano Abreu said civilians arriving in Zaporizhzhia, around 140 miles (230 kilometers) northwest of Mariupol, would receive immediate humanitarian support.

A Doctors Without Borders team was at a reception centre for displaced people in the city, in preparation for the UN convoy’s arrival.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Mr Zelenskyy on Saturday to show American support for Ukraine’s defence, becoming the most senior American lawmaker to travel to the country since the invasion.