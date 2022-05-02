Russia barred from Women’s Euro 2022 and banned from UEFA tournament bids

Russia have been barred from competing in this summer's Women's Euro 2022, as UEFA extended its ban on its national and club sides competing in continental competition into next season.

On Monday, UEFA said that Portugal - who lost to Russia in the qualifying play-offs - will replace them at Euro 2022 in July, as it took further measures in response to the war in Ukraine.

The European football governing body announced a string of decisions in relation to Russia, which has been suspended since February following the invasion.

No Russian teams will be eligible to play in European competition next season, barring them from the Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League, Women’s Champions League and UEFA Youth League.

Monday’s announcement said Russia’s men’s team would not participate in the Nations League which begins in June, and will automatically face relegation from League B.

Separately, Russia's bid to host the European Championships in either 2028 or 2032 has been ruled ineligible by UEFA.

UEFA’s executive committee cited Article 16.02 of the regulations, which states that “each bidder shall ensure that it does not act in a manner that could bring UEFA, the UEFA final or UEFA final phase, any other bidder (or any employee, officer or representative of any of the foregoing), the bidding procedure or European football into disrepute.” Russia, along with Turkey, was one of two rival bids to that of the UK and Ireland to host Euro 2028, but one that had been met with derision given it was launched after the Football Union of Russia had been suspended.

Russia will also be barred from playing any further matches in qualifying for either the Women’s World Cup in 2023 or the 2023 European Under-21 championships, with their results to this point declared null and void.

Russia had been due to face Poland in a World Cup qualifier in March, but were prevented from playing after their suspension, with Poland instead advancing to the final where they beat Sweden 2-0.

Gazprom Stadium in St Petersburg where this season’s Champions League final was due to be played. Credit: PA

Spartak Moscow, the last remaining Russian club in European competition this season, were kicked out of the Europa League and UEFA terminated its sponsorship deal with Russian energy company Gazprom.

The Champions League final, which was originally due to be played in St Petersburg on May 28, was moved to Paris.

Russia launched an appeal against its previous suspension which is due to be heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, though no date has yet been fixed.