ITV News Reporter Sejal Karial reports on what the shock defeat possibly means for the four-time Olympic champion's elite track career going forward

Sir Mo Farah was non-committal about his plans for the future after being beaten by a club runner who had to pay £37 entry fee to compete at the Vitality London 10,000 on Monday. Farah was racing for the first time since failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics last June while battling a foot injury and he was unable to outkick 25-year-old Cross over the final stages. The 39-year-old athlete finished a minute outside his best time on the road set over the same course in 2010, and declined to say whether he will target the World Championships in Eugene in July. “It was not the result that I wanted but Ellis did really well," the four-time Olympic champion said after the event.

"It has been so long since I raced. So, it is just nice to be back on the road racing again," Farah, who had not raced for 11 months, added.

Ellis Cross (centre) celebrates after winning the men's race alongside Sir Mo Farah (left) who finished second. Credit: PA

He was non-committal about participating in future races, including taking part in this year's London Marathon, saying: "It depends what happens. I have got to be in great shape and compete with others."

A leading group that also included Chris Thompson was whittled down to two, with Cross, a part-time sales assistant, emerging victorious in a time of 28 minutes 40 seconds, with Farah second in 28mins 44secs. Cross was left stunned by the outcome, saying: “I didn’t believe it until 20 metres from the finish, I was like, ‘He’s just going to outkick me, that’s just that’. I can’t explain the feeling. It’s overwhelming. “The most inspiring thing for myself is I’ve beaten somebody that’s an idol. He’s known around the world and I’ve just beaten him over his prime distance. I didn’t quite follow the script today but, to pull it off, I’m delighted.” Victory in the women’s race went to Eilish McColgan, who finished just two seconds shy of Paula Radcliffe’s British record, posting a time of 30:23.