Ben Stokes says past mental health challenges will assist him as England captain

Stokes opened up about last year's hiatus to ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott

Ben Stokes has said his past mental health struggles will assist him in his new role as England's Test cricket captain.

Stokes was the overwhelming candidate to succeed Joe Root when he stood down over Easter, but just last summer he faced an uncertain future as he took a four-month hiatus from the sport.

That decision was brought on by the physical and psychological demands of international cricket and he later admitted he felt in a “dark place” and was “battling difficult thoughts”.

Stokes told ITV News: "I went and got help and I will continue to speak with people.

"But I've been through a lot on the field and off the field so I feel it gives me as a captain and a leader an understanding of what cricket is."

Thirty-year-old Stokes also said that despite scaling remarkable heights, including inspiring England’s unforgettable World Cup final victory in 2019, captaincy was not a lifelong dream for him.

"There was a lot to consider but I think it's something I don't really think you can turn down. Its a huge honour to be given this opportunity and hopefully get us back to winning," he said

Stokes said that as captain, he doesn't seek to emulate his predecessors, such as Andrew Flintoff and Sir Ian Botham.

"I've always been an instinctive person, not just on the field, because I don't really give much thought to too much and that's what has got me to where I am today," he said.