The parents of missing Madeleine McCann were joined by friends and well wishers while paying tribute at the vigil marking the 15th anniversary since her disappearance.

Pictured for the first time in public in four years, the McCanns were greeted by their local community.

Taking place in their home village of Rothley in Leicestershire, the vigil marked the occasion with prayers and readings dedicated to Madeleine.

Usually taking place annually, the outdoor event has been cancelled for the past two years due to Covid restrictions.

Madeleine, who was abducted back in 2007 while her family were on holiday in Portugal, would be due to turn 19 later this month.

Portuguese authorities declared an official suspect in the disappearance of Leicestershire toddler Madeleine McCann for the first time in 15 years.

ITV News understands the formal suspect is Christian B - a man German police first said they were investigating in 2020 and is currently in prison in his home country for other offences.

He's never been charged and denies any involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance.

Investigators believe the convicted sex offender killed Madeleine, then three, after abducting her from the holiday apartment.