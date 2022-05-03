The parents of a woman killed by her stalker has said its "unbelievable" the police are failing to use the Stalking Protection Orders (SPOs) introduced in the years after their daughter's death.

23-year-old Molly McLaren was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Joshua Stimpson in Kent around five years ago. Ms McLaren had previously reported Stimpson to the police for stalking, but he was never arrested.

In an attempt to provide victims with rapid protection from potentially dangerous stalkers, the Home Office introduced SPOs in 2020. However, ITV News found that since then, only 0.3% of stalking crimes recorded resulted in SPO applications.

Joshua Stimpson and Molly McLaren

Ms McLaren's mother Jo said the low rate of applications was "unbelievable".

Father Doug said it was "not good enough", but added that "anything that improves the situation has got to be worthwhile".

The couple also called for greater communication between police forces. After their daughter's death, the McLaren's learned other forces had investigated Stimpson over his alleged aggressive actions towards previous girlfriends, but nothing went on file.

"If anyone goes to the police frightened about someone, even if that person is not arrested, there should be a database with their name on it," Ms McLaren said.

"Had there been a database with the things he did up in Staffordshire, then when Molly went to the police, they would have seen his name."Five years on from her daughter's death, Ms McLaren said she is still unable to leave the house, except for to go food shopping, and Mr McLaren also struggles to go about his daily life.

Ms McLaren said: "She would hate to see us like this. She would want for us to be happy together for the rest of our lives, but we're finding that very tough."

As a way of celebrating their daughter's life, the McLarens help to organise Mollyfest, an annual charity festival. The event is run by the Molly McLaren Foundation, a non-profit set up by loved ones to fund eating disorders charities, as the late Ms McLaren had previously battled with bulimia.

What to do if you believe you're being stalked