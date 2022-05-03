Russian forces have reportedly started to storm the Azovstal steel plant, where it is claimed 200 civilians remain in the last Ukrainian stronghold in the port city of Mariupol, despite the UN saying civilian evacuations had been "successful".

The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment that is holed up in the plant made the claim on Tuesday that Russian forces have started to attack.

The move comes almost two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered its military not to storm the plant, but rather block it off.

Asked about the reports in Ukrainian media that the huge steelworks was being stormed, Sviatoslav Palamar told the Associated Press that “it is true.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Mariupol patrol police chief Mykhailo Vershinin was quoted by Ukrainian television as saying that the Russian military “have started to storm the plant in several places.”

The reports come amid a United Nations effort to evacuate civilians from the plant, which helped scores of people escape the sprawling facility, to Zaporizhia, a city around 220 kilometres north-west of Mariupol.

Osnat Lubrani, the UN's humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, tweeted: "I'm relieved to confirm that the safe passage operation from Mariupol has been successful.

"The people I travelled with told me heartbreaking stories of the hell they went through. I'm thinking about the people who remain trapped. We will do all we can to assist them."

According to Denys Shlega, commander of the 12th Operational Brigade of Ukraine’s National Guard who is also currently at Azovstal, 200 civilians including two children remain at the plant.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told reporters Tuesday that about 150 civilians have been taken from Azovstal and a few hundred remain at the plant.

“We need a few more days to continue this operation,” Mr Vereshchuk said.