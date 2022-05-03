This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

Morgue workers in Shanghai were shocked on Sunday when they discovered an elderly care home resident in a body bag was still alive.

Video footage filmed by an onlooker shows the moment the two morgue workers dressed in protective overalls flinch as they realise the person is not dead.

The video, which has gone viral and triggered outrage on Chinese social media, also shows the person's head poking out of the yellow body bag after the workers lift it out of a hearse.

They then appear to show a medical worker from the Xinchangzheng Nursing Home the person was still alive.

They were then swiftly returned inside the home.

Speaking behind the camera, the Shanghai resident who recorded the video can be heard saying: "This nursing home messed up. A living person was said to be dead. Two workers of the funeral parlour said the person was not dead, and instead, was still moving."

"How can such a thing happen?" they asked.

"How can they put a person that's still alive in (the hearse)? This is not moral, asking the mortuary to take a person that's not dead. Irresponsible. Really irresponsible."

For expert analysis and insight on the biggest stories listen to our podcast to find out What You Need To Know

The incident has been confirmed by a Shanghai district government, which said five officials had been punished, and one doctor's licence had been revoked.

Shanghai has been engulfed by coronavirus lockdown measures in recent weeks, with most of the city's 26 million people confined to their apartments, as the government continues its zero-Covid strategy amid rising cases.

With the video circulating widely online, the terrifying development could further lower confidence in public services, as people question the reliability of the social welfare system during the prolonged lockdown.

The government of Putuo district where the nursing home is located said in a statement Monday that the person in the video is stable and has been receiving treatment in hospital.