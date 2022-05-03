Temperatures hit 46C as India rocked by power shortages

Summer has just begun, but India is on fire, with temperatures of around 46C, causing power shortages and leaving approximately 1.5 billion people suffering in the sun.

Supplies of coal at thermal power plants are running dangerously low as daily power outages sweep the country.

Experts say the rocketing temperatures result from an ongoing climate crisis - caused in part by India's reliance on coal.

Around 70% of India's electricity comes from coal, prompting calls to urgently diversify how it produces its energy.

Machineries work at an open pit coal mining site in Tiru valley of Wokha district, in the north-east state of Nagaland, India. Credit: AP

Just weeks after recording its hottest March since 1901, authorities have been forced to close schools, deal with landfill based fires and shriveling crops.

And as infrastructure and the lives of 1.5 billion people bear the brunt of the unrelenting heat, doctors have witnessed a huge uptick in the number of patients needing treatment for sun-related conditions.

"Previously, in the last five to 10 years, we have not seen so many patients complaining of heat-related illnesses," said Dr Rommel Tickko, internal medicine doctor at New Delhi's Max hospital.

"But now, because of global warming, more and more people are complaining of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion, cramps, even sunburn or skin rashes, and that is something we have to live with now and take extreme precautions", he added.

Climate changes is causing "more and more" heat-related illnesses, Dr Tickko said

India’s vulnerability to extreme heat increased 15% from 1990 to 2019, according to a 2021 report by the medical journal The Lancet.

It is among the top five countries where vulnerable people, like the old and the poor, have the highest exposure to heat.

India and Brazil have the the highest heat-related mortality in the world, the report said.

A train transporting coal moves through the Indian capital, New Delhi, India. Credit: AP

In Pakistan, the situation is almost identical, with the mercury hitting nearly 50C.

Residents in both countries now struggle to keep hydrated and out of the sweltering conditions.

"This is the first time in decades that Pakistan is experiencing what many call a 'spring-less year'," Pakistan's Minister of Climate Change Sherry Rehman, said in a statement.

In India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, millions depend on agriculture, but the heatwave continues to wreak havoc on farmers and their crops.

Temperatures have caused the methane in a landfill site in the state to combust, pumping toxic fumes into the air.

"It is getting difficult to survive in this weather. We can't work in the field, and it would be difficult to get our food with dwindling crop production. We can't do anything about this increasing heat and don't know how to cope with this," said farmer Hansraj.

With climate change exacerbating heat waves, energy shortfalls are expected to become more routine, and demand will only rise further.