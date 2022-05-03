Ukraine nurse has first wedding dance after losing legs to alleged Russian mine

A Ukrainian nurse said to have lost both both legs in a Russian mine explosion has been filmed sharing a first dance with her new husband.

23-year-old Oksana and groom Viktor were filmed celebrating their wedding reception in the hospital where Oksana is being treated.

According to a local medical association, she was injured last week when the couple, who have two children, were returning to their home in the eastern city of Lysychansk.

Lysychansk is in The Donbas, a separatist Ukrainian region where Russian forces have focused shelling and ground attacks as part of their invasion's "second phase".

The Lviv Medical Association said on the day Oksana was injured, she had been walking ahead of Viktor, had "turned to warn her lover of the danger, and a second later a mine exploded under her".

The mine reportedly tore four of Okasana's fingers off, as well as her legs.

Viktor and Oksana following the reported mine explosion. Credit: Lviv Government

Oksana underwent four operations at Lysychansk hospital before being evacuated for treatment in the city of Dnipro. She was then transported to the western city of Lviv, where she got married while preparing for prosthetics surgery.

Prior to their hospital wedding reception, the couple, who have been together for six years, got hitched at the local registry office.