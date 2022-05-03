The first lady of Ukraine has said she hasn't seen her husband, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, since the beginning of Russia's devastating invasion.

Olena Zelenska told Good Morning Britain: “We saw each other on February 24, early in the morning, when Russia attacked us," adding her husband had kissed her and then left for work.

The president has been living in the presidential office complex in Kyiv since the war began, separated from his wife and two children.

Mrs Zelenska also made a plea for more weapons to defend Ukraine.

“What we need is weapons. Yes, mothers, children and the elderly in Ukraine need weapons - which will be taken by their defenders who will drive the enemy away from the borders of Europe," she said.

“Ukraine needs weapons so that Ukrainian refugees can return home and rebuild the economy. Therefore, we ask you not to stop, to accelerate the pace of heavy weapons provision.”

The first lady praised Britain's response to the war, and said: “The British people and the British government were among the first to show their principled and unwavering support for Ukraine, becoming an example for many other countries."

“I know that many British people have opened their homes to Ukrainian women and children fleeing the horrors of war. However, the procedure still remains complicated and quite long", she added.

