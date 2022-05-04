Play Brightcove video

ITV News US Correspondent Emma Murphy reports on Amber Heard's opening words to the trial

Amber Heard has taken to the stand for the first time in an ongoing defamation case brought against her by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, telling the trial: " This the most painful and difficult thing I’ve gone through for sure."

Heard told the trial: "I struggle to have the words to describe how painful this is.

"This is horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything, (to) hear people that I knew – some well, some not, my ex-husband with whom I shared a life – speak about our lives in the way that they have."

The actor's turn on the stand followed a testimony from a psychologist hired by her lawyers stating the 36-year-old suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

According to the psychologist, claims of PTSD followed multiple multiple acts of abuse, including sexual violence perpetrated by Mr Depp - something he, and his legal team refute.

Depp is currently suing his ex-wife for libel after she wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post describing herself as 'a public figure representing domestic abuse.'

Published in December 2018, the article doesn't mention Depp by name, but his legal team have said he was defamed nonetheless - as it refers to accusations she made at their 2016 divorce proceedings.

What has gone on in the trial so far?

Depp spent four days on the stand earlier in the trial, testifying he never struck Heard and that he was the abuse victim.

He said he was punched and struck by her on many occasions, and that she threw things at him. He described Heard as having a “need for conflict.”

Psychologist Dawn Hughes, in her testimony Tuesday, acknowledged that Heard at times perpetrated physical violence against Depp, but said it paled in comparison to violence she suffered, which left her intimidated and fearful for her safety.

The trial, is now in its fourth week, continues to capture public attention. More than 100 people were lined up Wednesday before 7am - the proceedings don't begin until 10am - outside the courthouse for the 100 seats made available in the courtroom.

Most of whom are Depp supporters and fans.